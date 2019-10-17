GIRL RUN OVER BY CAR : COPS CLEAR THE CONFUSION





Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands Province have cleared the air on the death of a girl after a binge in Gweru last week saying the person accused by the public was actually a State witness.

Speaking to H-Metro, ZRP Spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Joel Goko said Lawrence James Chimombo (38) of Torwood, Kwekwe is not on wanted list by the Police as he was actually a witness with regards to the death of one Melisa he was in company of when she wat hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction.





“As ZRP we want to make it clear to the public that Lawrence Chimombo is not on wanted list over that case but he is actually a witness and we recorded his statement as a witness.





“The person who is involved in the matter is Kudakwashe Nyarota because he is the one who hit the now deceased with his vehicle.





“Nyarota was driving a BMW and he says he saw Chimombo’s ford ranger in the middle of the road and it was flashing him whilst Chimombo and the now deceased were fighting behind the car. Nyarota says Chimombo pushed the girl into the oncoming BMW which Nyarota was driving.





“‘It is actually surprising how Nyarota managed to see what is happening behind a ford ranger whilst he was flashed in his BMW and the body of the deceased was far away from the road so we are handling the matter accordingly,” said Inspector Goko.





H-Metro managed to talk to Chimombo and he dismissed accusations circulating against him highlighting that he is actually a victim of circumstances as the perpetrator is trying to tarnish his image.





“I am actually a victim in this matter to begin with I am not involved in the death of the lady in question but I only tried to help when the accident happened and that is when Nyarota took advantage to create a story against me.





Lawrence “The lady is not even my girlfriend but we met at Parblos in Gweru where we were having a few drinks and she agreed come with me to Kwekwe for a sleep over.

“On our way to Kwekwe just after Regina Mundi the lady changed her mind and she asked me to drop her off so that she can return to Gweru, you know women sometimes they are unpredictable so I dropped her off by the road side just a few meters way from the road.





“As she was crossing the road I do not know what really happened but I just heard a sound then I disembarked from my car to see what has happened then this guy (Nyarota) disembarked from his vehicle and came to me shivering only to notice that he had hit the lady who had disembarked from my vehicle with his car.





“I switched on the mobile phone torch only to realise that the lady was lying helplessly outside the road,” said Chimombo.





Chimombo and Nyarota tried to call for help but they could not reach the Police on time and Chimombo took Nyarota’s details and volunteered to drive back to Gweru hospital to look for assistance. Upon his return Nyarota and the now deceased were no longer on the scene.





According to Chimombo, out of trauma and confusion he drove to Kwekwe under the impression that Nyarota got help and left the scene only to find out days later that his name was all over social media.





“I drove back to Gweru to look for assistance but unfortunately could not secure any help so I returned to the scene only to find out that Nyarota and Melisa were no longer there so I thought they got help plus I was still confused so I drove home.



