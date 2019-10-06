GEMS COACH : I'M STILL TO GET MY MONEY





Gems coach Lloyd Makunde says he is still to receive his earnings from the team’s participation at the World Cup in the UK.





Makunde’s earnings were deposited in the wrong bank account after his surname was incorrectly spelt, leading to a mix-up. And for the last two months, he has been frantically trying to have the issue resolved without any luck.





“Despite all the hard work, dedication and love for the netball national team, I have not received my money from the bank. They are telling me that they wrongly spelt my name as Mukumbi and sent the money to a wrong account. I have waited and I don’t know what to do now because it’s been months. It’s been very frustrating and I just hope the issue will be resolved soon,” Makunde said.





Despite the frustrations, Makunde has remained focused on his goal of helping the Zimbabwe Gems establish themselves as a powerhouse on the continent following the impressive show in their debut appearance at the World Cup held in Liverpool, England.



