FRIDAY DECLARED A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

“Cabinet received an update on the Friday October 25, 2019 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day from Honourable Vice President Kembo Mohadi. The marchers are expected to assemble at Robert Mugabe Square by 6am, from where they will proceed to the National Sports Stadium at 8am. Highlights of events scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium will include entertainment; solidarity messages by various national and international presenters; presentation of research findings on the background and impact of the illegal sanctions; a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs; and the anti-sanctions gala to run from 6pm on the same day till the following morning,” said Minister Murwira, who is also Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister.