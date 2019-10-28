FRAUD COP VANISHES





A POLICE officer from Harare who allegedly defrauded a Bulawayo man of $456 after promising to get him a job as a police officer has been issued with a warrant of arrest after she absconded court yesterday.





Evelyn Dzama (41) stationed at Marimba Police Station in Harare, who allegedly claimed to be related to people in high office, allegedly duped Mr Eddy Mthombeni (31).





Dzama defaulted court after she was granted free bail by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube on September 27.





On her initial appearance, she pleaded not guilty to criminal abuse of office before Ms Dube.





Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said between March 31 and April 30 last year, Dzama received varying amounts, 15 times, amounting to $456 from Mr Mthombeni.





“The accused person in the exercise of her duty unlawfully demanded money amounting to $456 to assist the complainant to join the Zimbabwe Republic Police which is contrary to her duty as a police officer,” he said.





Mr Solani said Dzama continuously demanded money from Mr Mthombeni so that she could assist in speeding up the recruitment process.





“On March 31 last year, the accused person demanded $50. On April 1, the accused further demanded $80 until it amounted to $456,” he said.





Mr Mthombeni said he desperately wanted to be a police officer. “I was introduced to the accused person by my brother, after struggling for a long time looking for that job.





“The accused person told me that the recruitment will take long, but for her to speed it up, she needed money. I continuously gave her money but nothing happened and I ended up doing a follow up,” said Mr Mthombeni.



