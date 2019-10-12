FAKE COURT OFFICIAL JAILED





A Bulawayo man will spend an effective four months behind bars after he was convicted of impersonating a court official in a bid to steer proceedings in favour of his cousin in a court case.





Lucky Thamsanqa Mvundla of Bellevue in Bulawayo was convicted by Hwange Magistrate, Godfrey Ntando Ncube, after he was found guilty of violating the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.





Mvundla introduced himself as an assistant of the master of High Court from Bulawayo to Hwange Magistrate Collet Ncube.





Reports are that he went on to ask Magistrate Ncube to facilitate for a set down date in a criminal matter involving his cousin.





He is reported to have also pleaded for a lenient sentence in the matter before approaching other court officials at Hwange Magistrate Courts.





Magistrate Ncube however spotted Mvundla in the court gallery on the day he was presiding over his cousins case prompting an adjournment of court proceedings as a police report

was made leading to his arrest.



