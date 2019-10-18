EX ZINARA BOSS CHANGES SURNAME





FORMER Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) chief executive Frank Chitukutuku, who is under investigation for fraud, has changed his surname.





He has done so together with his family. This is contained in yesterday’s Government Gazette. According to the Gazette, the Chitukutukus changed their surname to Mandlamakhulu before lawyer Jonas Dondo of Dondo and Partners legal practitioners.





The former Zinara boss and his wife, Nyasha, adopted new identities together with their two minor children on September 24 this year.





“Take notice that on the 24th of September 2019, Frank Chitukutuku (born on the 31st of October 1973) and Nyasha Chitukutuku (nee Masungo) born on the 25th of August 1975 both appeared before me (Jonas Dondo) a legal practitioner and notary public and changed their names to Frank Mandlamakhulu and Nyasha Mandlamakhulu and also appeared in their capacities as father and mother respectively of their minor children Anesu Tdiwanashe Chitukutuku (born on the 21st of January 2005) and Anopaishe Taona Chitukutuku(born on the 21st of January 2011) and changed their names to Anesu Tadiwanashe Mandlamakhulu and Anopaishe Taona Mandlamakhulu respectively,” reads the notice.





Two others, Vimbai (24) and Vongai (18), who were also formerly identified by the surname Chitukutuku, also adopted the name Mandlamakhulu on the same date before Mr Dondo.





Their relationship to the former Zinara boss could not be ascertained yesterday.





In June, Mr Mandlamakhulu was given a 30-day ultimatum to explain how he amassed his wealth believed to be about US$20 million, amid suspicion he corruptly acquired it.





The ultimatum was issued under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act (2013).





He was ordered to submit a detailed statement to the head of Asset Forfeiture Unit within 30 days and he has since complied with the order.





The decision was made following an ex-parte application by Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi for an unexplained wealth and asset freezing order in terms of Section 37B as read with Section 37H of Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act (Chapter 9:24) and Exchange Control Act) Regulations, 2018 (Statutory Instrument 246 of 2018).





Justice Ndewere ruled in favour of the State and barred any interested parties from dealing, in any way, with the property in question.





The former Zinara chief executive is said to have acquired 10 motor vehicles between September 2013 and April last year.





These vehicles include two Mazda T35 trucks, a Hino Dutro truck, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, Nissan NP200, Range Rover, Hino Ranger and a Land Rover Discovery.





Sometime in 2011, he also reportedly acquired residential properties namely: Property measuring 4 048 square metres held under Deed of Transfer 3232/11 situated at Lot 1 of Lot 3 of Lot 56A Borrowdale Estate, Harare and another one measuring 8 853 square metres held under Deed of Transfer 3885/11 situated at Lot 3 of Subdivision C of Subdivision B of Subdivision D of Nthaba of Glen Lorne.





The State also claims Mr Mandlamakhulu built or acquired a multi-million dollar thatched precast-walled house at the top of a mountain at Belmont Farm, Goromonzi, adding he also has six state-of-the-art fowl runs, five tractors, a 10-tonne UD truck, 4 x 200-litre PVC water tanks, as well as several structures at the farm.



