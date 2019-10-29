ED TO MEET YOUTH LEAGUE





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to meet with the Zanu-PF Youth League national executive members from cell to national level tomorrow at the party headquarters to review progress in empowerment projects, the state of the economy, allocation of land and other related issues.





The meeting comes after the Government availed more than 500 hectares to youths last week.





In an interview with The Herald yesterday, the party’s secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi said President Mnangagwa will meet with the national executive youth assembly at the party headquarters tomorrow.

“Youth assembly is when we call leadership of provinces and meet with the President and discuss issues affecting the youth,” he said.





“It will be an interaction meeting with the President. So we are meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) with the President and the party’s youth executive.”





Cde Togarepi said Government ministers were expected to attend the meeting. “We are also inviting some ministers who work directly with the youth,” he said.





“Major issues are about how the youth can participate in the country’s economy.





“It is a constitutional meeting where the President will meet and discuss youth participation in the economy.





“Government ministers are also invited to present opportunities available for the youth in different ministries.





“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube will make a presentation on the state of the economy and opportunities available to the youth.”



