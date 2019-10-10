ED JETS INTO FRANCE WITH TAGWIREI





President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now in Lyon, France, as he continues to globetrot as the country’s economy sinks further into the abyss.







Mnangagwa arrived in France from Uganda and is joining other world leaders in attending the 6th replenishment conference seeking of the Global Fund. Critics have savaged the President for frequent foreign travels when hospitals are deserted and people dying every day.





Every three years, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria holds a replenishment conference where donors and funders make their financial pledges of the support they will give for the next three years.





This year’s event is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and will run from Wednesday 9th October to Thursday 10th October.

The 2019 summit aims to raise more that the $12 billion raised in 2016. The funds will go towards supporting member countries and their people, with expectations that 16 million lives will be saved in the next three years.



