DAD POISONS THREE CHILDREN





A MAN from Bulawayo allegedly poisoned himself and his three children “to save the family from abuse and suffering.”





Chelesani Sibanda (34) allegedly mixed a soft drink with rat poison and gave his three children aged two, four and six years to drink.





He downed the same mixture and sent a message to his relatives to bury him with his children. Neighbours rushed the family to hospital where doctors saved all four.





Sibanda appeared before West Commonage court magistrate Gladmore Mushove and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.





Representing the state Stewart Madzore said: “Chelesani took his two children from their guardian in New Magwegwe and requested to stay with them for a while.





“He contacted the guardian at around 11am on the same day and said they will bury him where they will bury his children”





“The children and Sibanda were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital and the children were discharged the following day. “The guardian was advised by the doctor to protect the children from Sibanda,” said Madzore.





Sibanda pleaded not guilty. “My children are being abused by the guardian. I didn’t give them poison but I wanted to commit suicide,” said Sibanda.





The trial was postponed to 11 October. B Metro



