COP DIES AT LOVER'S HOUSE





A 25-YEAR-OLD female police detective in Marondera died under unclear circumstances at her boyfriend’s house on Monday.





Detective Constable Antonete Silopa, who was stationed at Marondera Central Police Station, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Marondera Provincial Hospital.





Silopa reportedly died at her boyfriend Artwell Mafukidze (38)’s house in Elmswood Park.





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza refused to comment on the matter, referring all questions to his superior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi. Asked to comment on the issue, Nyathi said he was yet to get the details from Marondera.





According to a police internal report seen by NewsDay, on Monday, at around 2pm, Silopa, who was in the company of Mafukidze, proceeded to Cosco Sports Diner where they drank beer until around 9pm.





The two later left the watering hole with the deceased driving, before she dropped Mafukidze at his place while she proceeded to her own residence.





At around 11pm, Mafukidze heard a crashing sound outside his house and upon checking, he discovered that Silopa had rammed into a water tank with her Honda Fit vehicle.





It is reported that Silopa disembarked and staggered towards Mafukidze before she collapsed. She reportedly told Mafukidze that she had drunk poison. Mafukidze used his own car to ferry his lover to Marondera Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.



