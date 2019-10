CHILDISH ANTICS : ZANU PF SLAMS MDC MPs WALKOUT

“The pathetic antics exhibited yesterday (Tuesday) by the opposition MDC-Alliance confirmed the true nature of this disorientated puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit. Their clumsy walk-out during His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa’s address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as a clueless so-called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people. Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their Western founders and funders whose interests have always been inimical to Zimbabwe. For MDC Alliance to lay claims of illegitimacy on the Office of His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical but fallacious as it borders on hallucinations,” he said.