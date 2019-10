CHIGUMBA TO BE PUSHED OUT

“We are not worried about the security actors in Zec, they will all be removed, that is what Polad is all about. There are people who think Polad is a play field and it has no teeth, they will see that Polad has teeth. We are going to remove the entire thing, for the 2023 elections you must enjoy the confidence of Polad, including those who will come in wanting to contest the 2023 elections and this must be in place by 2021. We must actually have in place a new Zec,” he said.