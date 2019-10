CHIEF FINED AFTER CRASHING NEW TRUCK

He was fined $400 for each charge and in addition was suspended from driving any class of vehicle for a month.Prosecuting, Mr John Mutyakaviri said on 11 October 2018 at about 7am, Munkombwe was driving an unregistered Isuzu double cab pick-up along Tinde-Pashu Road with no passengers on board.The court heard that when he reached the 23km peg, he lost control resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and hitting a tree before overturning. Munkombwe sustained minor injuries and was ferried to Kamativi Clinic where he was treated and discharged.