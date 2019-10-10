MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa today made impromptu visits to Harare and Parirenyatwa hospitals to assess the dire situation at the country's national referral hospitals. He saw despondent patients, demoralised medical staff without basic medical equipment and empty beds as hospitals are not admitting new patients while relatives are withdrawing detained inmates because of the parlous state of national health institutions
Thursday, 10 October 2019
CHAMISA TOURS HARARE HOSPITALS IN PICS
Thursday, October 10, 2019 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
