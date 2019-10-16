CHAMISA APPOINTS INTEGRITY PANEL





President Nelson Chamisa is concerned with the deteriorating situation in the country and recognises the urgent need for the people of Zimbabwe to engage this crisis immediately. All social and economic stakeholders must plan to end this crisis. Our young people have a lot at stake and must not allow this country to implode.





Over the last few days the President has been preparing an alternative government for our country. To begin this process, he has made appointments and assigned duties to officials in the party, to ensure readiness.





Today the President is announcing two bold steps taken as part of the elaborate and carefully thought process of preparing to serve the people of Zimbabwe and make our country great. The President is doing this in preparation while the citizens consider the resolution of our national crisis.





In preparing the MDC’s task as a government the President understands that our problems emanate from the lack of integrity and accountability in our public work. The President emphasises that public officials are the human interface between the state and the citizens. He wants local governments, run by his party to be an exemplary interface that is accountable and of high integrity. President Chamisa has zero tolerance for corruption and any lack of efficacy in public officials.





The President has with immediate effect constituted an Integrity and Accountability Panel (IAP) which shall enforce his zero tolerance to corruption policy. He has provided this team with terms of reference are specific and definitive.





This committee shall perform its duties through a process that includes meeting with all stakeholders such as residents and organised local groups. The five member strong panel, that has been carefully verted, will be led by a very highly regarded lawyer in this country. One who has to this day served this country with integrity and commitment, Advocate Thabani Mpofu.





The President will require him to execute his duties with continued honour and hard work and has instructed him to remain uncompromising in his commitment to the highest standards.





Secondly the President has assigned duties to his Vice Presidents, as a way of ensuring better efficiency and a smoother operating political party in preparation for an all-star and high calibre government. He wants a machine that is properly oiled with all its nuts and bolts properly positioned and tightened. Our country cannot take any chances and does not have the luxury of time, and this has informed the President’s assignment of duties to the Vice Presidents.





The President has allocated these responsibilities to ensure the effective execution of his mandate to transform the MDC into a modern 21st century Party of Excellence. These assignments are put in place in order to ensure the MDC can define a new Zimbabwe and prepare to form the next government and do so very soon. The Vice Presidents shall hold these responsibilities on a rotational basis as shall be determined by the President, from time to time.





In line with the Constitution the President has designated that with immediate effect the Vice President shall resume working on the following areas.





Vice President, Honourable Lynette Karenyi, will be responsible for supervising all party activities relating to two clusters, which are:





1.Parliament, and

2.Party Building





Vice President, Professor Welshman Ncube, will be responsible for supervising all party activities relating to the following clusters:





1.Administration, and

2.International Relations and Diplomacy





Vice President, Honourable Tendai Biti, will be responsible for supervising all party activities relating to:





1.Policy and Ideology, and

2.Local Government





Dr Nkululeko Sibanda – Presidential Spokesperson