BYO MAYOR DEFIES MDC : I WILL NOT REINSTATE MY DEPUTY

“After taking into consideration all the developments around the above matter, specifically the High Court ruling, the Supreme Court appeal communication and interpretation from Councillor Kambarami’s lawyers, the challenge from Mthwakazi Republic Restoration Movement and the opinion from the council lawyers, the position of the party in consultation with national leadership is that he remains the Deputy Mayor with the same conditions, privileges and benefits until the appeal is finalised by the Supreme Court, please be guided accordingly,” reads the letter which was also copied to the party’s secretary-general, Mr Charlton Hwende, national chairperson Ms Thabitha Khumalo, the provincial chairperson Ald James Sithole, the secretary for local government Engineer Elias Mudzuri and the council chief whip Councillor Silas Chigora.