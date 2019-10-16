BRIG GEN'S ESTRANGED WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER





Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) audit executive Dr Cleopatra Mutisi will stand trial next year at the High Court on allegations of assaulting to death her 13-year-old nephew on suspicion that he stole US$70.





She is an estranged wife of Brigadier-General Francis Mutisi. She is facing murder charges. Allegations are that she participated in the fatal assault of her nephew, Tafara Matanhire, whom she accused of stealing money meant for paying people that were repairing a borehole at her Borrowdale home.





Mutisi allegedly teamed up with her alleged accomplices, Tafara Frank Gusha and Tafadzwa Shayanewako, who were manning her residence. The three were arrested in November 2012. Cleopatra allegedly took her nephew to Hatcliffe Police Post and asked the police to assault the boy until he confesses but the police refused.





It is alleged that she went home and locked the boy up for two days without food or water before ordering Gusha and Shayanewako to assault him and recover the money. Mutisi allegedly joined in assaulting the boy before leaving for her rural home in Maramba. The boy died and she allegedly made a false police report that he had been assaulted by unknown assailants at school.





The post mortem revealed that he died from severe head injuries and subdural haemorrhage. Meanwhile, Brig-Gen Mutisi has filed for divorce at the High Court citing that Cleopatra is violent and abusive, a situation, that has made life unbearable at their home. He added that she has cheated on him with different men. At the centre of the divorce is a wrangle for properties which Brig-Gen Mutisi said he solely acquired while stationed in the United States of America.





“The defendant has refused plaintiff his conjugal rights since October 2016, and without this intimacy the marriage has basically irretrievably broken down,” read the summons.



