BLACK WOMAN SHOT DEAD BY A COP IN HER HOME

0.6 seconds. #AtatianaJefferson was shot by the Fort Worth Police just 0.6 seconds after yelling through her window.— Shaun King (@shaunking) October 13, 2019
She didn’t even know the police were there. She was playing video games with a child on a holiday weekend.
She broke no laws. Nothing.
This is murder. pic.twitter.com/rNBAOihWZU
James Smith said he saw the lights on and front doors open at his neighbor’s home overnight. He said he called a non emergency number for a wellness check. Smith said minutes later he heard a gunshot. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/7XYsVBCFz2— Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) October 12, 2019
