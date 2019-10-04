ATHLETE JAILED FOR RAPING EX WIFE





A-33-YEAR-OLD long distance athlete – Chrispen Tichaona Chiguma – was on Tuesday found guilty and sentenced to 14 years in jail for raping his ex-wife during her visit to his house to collect some money.





Chiguma had four years of the initial sentence set aside on condition of good behaviour by regional magistrate Mrs Lucy-Anne Mungwari, at Rusape Magistrates’ Court.





Ms Event Dhliwayo prosecuted. Chiguma, an athlete who often represents Zimbabwe in long distance marathons and the ex-wife were once cohabiting as husband and wife. The complainant left for her parents when the marriage broke up. Ms Dhliwayo told the court that on January 26, 2019 the complainant received a text massage from Chiguma inviting her to come and collect the US$270 he owed her.





Then the complainant was in Harare.





“The ex-wife proceeded to Nyanga where Chiguma stays and arrived at his homestead around 7pm. Chiguma was not home, but the dining room was unlocked, so she entered and sat in the dining room.





He returned home around 11pm, entered the bedroom and invited his ex-wife to join him. He handed her the US$270 cash while seated on the bed.



