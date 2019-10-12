ANOTHER DOCTORATE FOR ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Peace and Governance Degree emphasised on the urgent need for Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) to focus on its mandate of science education.



The president made the remarks this Saturday at the university’s 18th graduation ceremony where he has conferring degrees and diplomas to 1 920 graduands, 927 of them being female and the remainder 993 being male.





BUSE and the new graduates were challenged to contribute to the speedy attainment of the industrialisation and modernisation.





President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government was committed to continue upholding peace security unity and stability.







“Rest assured my government under the Second Republic will continue to entrench these tenets as we strive for sustainable socio-economic development. In addition, the strengthening of strong transparent accountable and ethical institutions will remain key as we deepen democracy in our country, building the Zimbabwe we want,” said president Mnangagwa.





BUSE’s Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje briefed the gathering on new developments in the past and the new five year strategic plan in line with vision 2030.





“The University has crafted a new five year strategic plan which shall guide the University for the next 5 years. The plan seeks to address the critical skills gap identified in the National critical skills report of 2018,” he said.





Of the 1 920 graduates that were capped, the majority, 1 115 were first degree graduands while 247 were Master degree graduands.



