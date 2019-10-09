AFM PASTOR IMPREGNATES SISTER IN LAW (14)





An Apostolic Mission Church (AFM) pastor in Mutare is in hot soup for allegedly impregnating his wife’s 14-year-old sister.





The 30-year-old pastor (name withheld to protect the minor) appeared before magistrate Purity Gumbo, facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.





It is the State’s case that sometime in August 2018, the pastor proposed love to the Grade Seven child, who accepted.





Sometime in June 2019, the accused visited the complainant at her home at around 8pm, taking advantage of the absence of her mother who had gone to South Africa to look for employment. The two reportedly had sexual intercourse once without protection.





In the same month, the complainant missed her menstrual period and informed the accused person who then promised to marry her after she had finished writing her Grade Seven examinations.





The matter came to light on October 2 when a police officer identified as Constable Kanhukamwe got a tip-off that the complainant was pregnant.





The following day, Kanhukamwe interviewed the complainant who then spilled the beans that she had slept with the pastor.



