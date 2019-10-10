10 KILLED AS BUSES COLLIDE





Ten people have died and several others injured in an accident involving two buses around 4AM this morning at the 230 kilometre peg between Kwekwe and Redcliff along Bulawayo-Harare road.





Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commisisoner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, and said nine people died on the spot and another one in hospital after the two buses, one coming from South Africa and the other headed for South Africa, collided head on.





He said police are still working on finding out what transpired as well as ascertaining the number of passengers in the two buses and the number of the injured who were taken to different medical institutions.



