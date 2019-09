ZIMBAS CONFUSED OVER MUGABE LEGACY

Not in control of events, Zimbabweans would wake up to see themselves with a worse government than that of the toppled ruler. It was a government that was brazenly corrupt. It would call itself new dispensation, but it was far worse in handling the affairs of Zimbabweans. So now Zimbabweans are far worse off than before, with no fuel, 18-hour power cuts, very high cost of basic commodities, economic stagflation and a government that does not care at all.