ZANU PF WILL TRANSFER BLUE ROOF TITLE DEEDS, SAYS MPOFU

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa had informed him that the ruling party will transfer the title deeds of the two properties in the near future, to the late Cde Mugabe’s family. President Mnangagwa’s clarification came as Dr Mpofu had been quoted in the media insinuating that the ruling party was considering converting the two properties into museums and derive benefit from the party.