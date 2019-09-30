ZACC ARMS COMMISSIONERS FOLLOWING DEATH THREATS





ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and her team of commissioners have acquired firearms for personal security amid reports that they have been receiving death threats from unknown people over high profile graft cases under investigation.





On Friday, Justice Matanda-Moyo and the commissioners underwent a firearms training at the Zimbabwe Republic Police shooting range at Morris Depot in Harare before being issued with arms.





In an interview, Justice Matanda-Moyo said she personally received incessant phone calls from members of the corruption cartels involving cases of high profile political figures under investigation and a firearm becomes a necessary self-defence weapon.





“I have received a number of calls from people instructing me to drop certain cases involving political figures and other prominent people.





“I still receive the calls with others threatening my life. Others were trying to influence me on how ZACC should operate, particularly telling me who should and should not be investigated,” she said.





The callers, Justice Matanda-Moyo said, complain about the investigation of certain individuals.





Despite the threats, Justice Matanda-Moyo said, she will soldier on and fight corruption to the end.





“As ZACC, we investigate all cases without fear or favour. The fight against corruption is a sacrifice and there is no going back,” she said.





Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zimbabweans were peace-loving people but a firearm was a necessary defence tool against the violent characters.





“If someone decides to be violent he or she must be met with self-defence that is equivalent. “Firearms become necessary for ZACC commissioners,” she said.





Justice Matanda-Moyo said all the other commissioners were now armed after taking up the firearms training on Friday.





“Corruption is a complex issue and the moment you try to fight cartels, they will be having their own people on the ground to harm you.





“The other commissioners have also acquired firearms for security,” she said.





This comes at a time ZACC had fired warning shots and arrested a number of high profile figures since the appointment of a team of new commissioners.





ZACC revealed that it was investigating more than 200 cases of corruption-related crimes emanating from a varied spectrum of the economy and arrests will be effected soon.





Justice Matanda-Moyo said her Commission was out on a mission to aggressively fight corruption and was different from other previous bodies given that it was now headed by a judicial officer.



