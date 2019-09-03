WOMAN THROWS HERSELF INTO A WELL OVER HIV





A 30-YEAR-OLD HIV positive woman from Lupane allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself into a 22-metre deep well at her parents’ homestead when her condition worsened after defaulting on her Anti-Retroviral (ARV) treatment.





Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Sergeant Namatirai Mashona, confirmed the incident which took place at Mr Toffee Gumpo’s homestead in Mateteni Village under Chief Mabhikwa on Tuesday last week.





Sgt Mashona said according to the family, the now deceased identified as Geli Gumpo had been sick for some time after defaulting on her medication. She said goodbye to her mother Ms Simani Sibanda before jumping into the well.





“On 27 August, Geli Gumpo, who was seriously ill after defaulting on ARV medication, was at home with her mother Ms Simani Sibanda and father Mr Toffee Gumpo. They all retired to their separate bedroom huts at 9PM.





“On the 28th of August at 1AM, Mr Gumpo heard some noise from the direction of the kitchen where the deceased was sleeping and asked his wife to go and investigate,” said Sgt Mashona.





She said Ms Sibanda went out to check and found her daughter standing near the well which is about 15 metres away from the kitchen hut.

Ms Sibanda reportedly asked Geli what she was doing at the well. She reportedly responded by saying: “Lisale kuhle mama (goodbye mother)” before allegedly jumping into the well in full view of her shocked mother.





“Geli Gumpo immediately jumped into the 22-metre deep well and drowned,” said Sgt Mashona.





Ms Sibanda alerted her husband who then informed neighbours. A report was made to the police who attended the scene. Police retrieved the body on Wednesday with the help of some villagers.





Lupane resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku waived post-mortem as no foul play was suspected.



