WHY MDC DEMOS FAILED : MUTSVANGWA

“What President Mnangagwa is doing in the Second Republic is to make sure that we bring back the economy on rail. The transformation that is happening — a lot of those who are progressive, Zimbabweans who are progressive — can actually see what is being done by the Second Republic. As Zimbabweans, we should ask ourselves what demonstrations help us with. Who are we doing it for? Why are we seeing some embassies involved in making sure that there are demonstrations?” Sunday Mail