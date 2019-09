WHY CHIWENGA TURNED DOWN MUGABE OFFER

“Offer of presidency to then CDF (Commander Defence Forces Chiwenga) by the late (Mugabe) was not by choice. It was a desperate act to save the situation which had grown dangerously fast-paced; wearing down a part of the late’s family,” the official (Jamwanda) wrote. “But there was also a bit of political baiting which the late hoped would turn the tables, at the very least diplomatically. Recall that commanders had declared they had not, and would not, overthrow the constitutional order, a development which would have set them on a collision with the AU position on coups. The late (Mugabe) hoped the then CDF (Chiwenga) would swallow the bait, thereby putting paid to claims by commanders they had not overthrown the constitutional order.