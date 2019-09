WE WILL APPEAL KAMBARAMI RULING : MDC

“The court has to protect the rule of law and the doctrine of legality. Accordingly, I make the following order, it be and is hereby declared that election of 1st respondent as councillor for ward 3 in Bulawayo was in contravention of section 119 (2) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 following his conviction on the offence of theft at the Bulawayo Magistrate Court under criminal record book CRB number 1981/18 on June 27 2018 and it is therefore set aside on account of it being null and void and his sustainability to hold public office. That 1st respondent pays costs of the suit on the ordinary scale,” ruled Justice Mabhikwa. Newsday