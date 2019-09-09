WE WERE IN LOVE : TEACHER BEDS GRADE 6 PUPIL





A 39-YEAR-OLD teacher in Chipinge has been jailed for three years for being intimate with a Grade 6 pupil.





The primary school teacher, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of his victim, was convicted on his own plea of guilty before Chipinge magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.





He was sentenced to five years in prison of which two years were conditionally suspended for five years.





Asked by the magistrate why he abused the girl, he said she consented as they were in love.





“I was in love with the girl. We had agreed to have sexual intercourse because we were in a relationship,” he said.





Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on an unknown date in June, the 13-year-old girl, together with her two friends aged 10 and 12, went to the teacher’s house to borrow plastic tins to water the school garden.





However, he gave them his laptop to watch movies in his cottage. From that day the girls regularly visited the teacher at his house.





On another date, unknown to the prosecutor, the teacher proposed love to the girl and she agreed and he had sexual intercourse with her. The minor divulged the incident to a friend on the way home.



