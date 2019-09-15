WE HOLD TITLE TO BLUE ROOF : ZANU PF





ZANU-PF has title to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s houses namely the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale and a Mount Pleasant house occupied by his daughter, Bona.





President Mnangagwa is now working on modalities to transfer the title deeds of the two houses to Cde Mugabe’s family to ensure they have decent accommodation.





The Mugabe family spokesperson, Mr Leo Mugabe, confirmed yesterday that Zimbabwe’s late founding father did not own the houses.





Addressing journalists in Zvimba yesterday, Mr Mugabe said; “The issue of properties is being handled by the President. He is handling the issue to ensure the family is safe.





“I was told by President Mnangagwa that the party will help to transfer the title deeds of the properties to the former President’s family. I do not want to jeopardise the process.”





Mr Mugabe said Zanu-PF owned the land on which the two houses were constructed.





“It’s so funny the party (Zanu-PF) is the one that bought the first house in Mt Pleasant and the land on Blue Roof property.





“It leaves the former President Mugabe without a house in Harare,” he said.





Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, confirmed the development saying they were doing the paper work to transfer the properties. “The process is currently underway to transfer them to the (Mugabe) family,” said Dr Mpofu.





President Mnangagwa, who was a special assistant to the former President during the liberation struggle, has repeatedly said he will ensure the family was well taken care of.





In his tribute to Cde Mugabe during a State funeral held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Cde Mugabe’s legacy was a springboard for economic development.





He described Cde Mugabe as a “giant African tree that has fallen”. “He taught a generation, led a nation, inspired a continent, spoke for the oppressed and defined the politics and economics of an epoch. The man who lies before us was for years our leader, our commander, mentor and President, both in the party and Government. . .



