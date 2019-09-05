skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 5 September 2019
WE ARE BACK ON THE RIGHT PATH, SAYS ED
Thursday, September 05, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SHOP OWNERS SHOOT TWO LOOTERS DEAD
Two people were killed during the looting of foreign-owned shops in Johannesburg yesterday as the violence entered its third day. Isaa...
YOU WILL ALSO BE ATTACKED IN OTHER COUNTRIES : RAMAPHOSA WARNS SOUTH AFRICANS
SOUTH African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has warned his compatriots that the violence they are meting out to fellow Africans can be dealt...
APPLY A BIT OF FORCE : ED URGES RAMAPHOSA
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has hailed the role played by Zimbabweans in the diaspora towards growing the domestic economy and implored them to incr...
MY THREE CARS WERE TORCHED
I am married to a south Africa woman, I work as a video editor with a south Africa tv station. I buy cars from options and repossessed ...
MUTODI BLASTED
No need for xenophobia. Zimbabwe & South Africa are one country. We trade at least $2bn with South Africa annually &...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment