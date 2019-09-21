VOTING CLOSES IN ZAKA EAST





Voting has closed in Zaka East and Zanu PF expects to retain the seat. MDC said : “All the 38 polling station opened on time. We are however worried with the number of assisted voters where every polling station in the constituency has recorded more than thirty assisted voters. This therefore creates a perception that people are being commandeered to vote.





One incident of violence has so far been recorded where one of our agents was brutally assaulted by a Zanu PF thug who happens to be a teacher in the area. A police report has since been made.



