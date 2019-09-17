US$200 000 GOES UP IN SMOKE AS HRE HOUSE BURNS





A WATERFALLS, Harare, family lost US$200 000 in cash in an inferno at the weekend.





It is suspected that gas tanks that were in the house exploded, resulting in fire burning the money to ashes. Apart from the burnt cash, the family also lost property worth thousands of dollars.





Police yesterday confirmed the incident, saying investigations were still underway to establish the cause of the fire. No one was injured during the fire.





Preliminary findings point to a suspicion that some family members could have been involved in illegal fuel and gas sales.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three jerry cans and four gas tanks were recovered from the burnt house.





“Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a fire incident that destroyed a house and household property in Waterfalls, Harare on September 12, 2019,” he said.





“An explosion was heard emanating from the house. We received a report that USD200 000 which was in the house was also destroyed.”





It was not immediately clear how the family had raised such an amount of cash.





“Two jerry cans with fuel and three tanks of LP gas which were in the house are believed to have fuelled the fire,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He warned people against keeping large sums of money at home.





“We urge the public to avoid keeping large sums of money which should be deposited with banks,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “Fuel must not be kept in dwellings.”





In 2011, fire believed to have been started by children playing with matches destroyed a house in Budiriro 4B’s Tabudirira Cooperative section.





The fire also destroyed refrigerators, television sets, stoves, computers and an undisclosed amount of cash.



