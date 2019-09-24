SUPREME COURT HUMILIATES BORIS JOHNSON





Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled.





Mr Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but the court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October.





Supreme Court president Lady Hale said "the effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme."





Downing Street said it was "currently processing the verdict". But critics said he was trying to stop MPs from scrutinising his Brexit plans.





A raft of MPs have now called for the prime minister to resign and for Parliament to return as soon as possible.





Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the ruling showed Mr Johnson's "contempt for democracy", adding: "I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position."





The Supreme Court's president, Lady Hale, said: "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."





Lady Hale said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices meant that Parliament had not been prorogued - the decision was null and of no effect - and it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next.





Commons Speaker John Bercow welcomed the ruling and said Parliament "must convene without delay", adding that he would now consult party leaders "as a matter of urgency". bbc



