STRIKING DOCS TOLD : YOUR PERKS ARE UP





THE Health Services Board (HSB) has said Treasury has agreed to adjust cost of living allowances and provide health-specific allowances to end the countrywide doctors’ strike that started yesterday.





According to the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association, doctors manning all Government hospitals “are not in a position to go to work due to inadequate salaries and allowances”.





However, in an interview yesterday, HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana said negotiations were continuing to ensure that vulnerable members of the public did not suffer.





“We had an agreement with them as the health apex committee on the adjustment on the cost of living. The collective agreement, however, had conditionalities where doctors said they are not satisfied and we have since sent a request to Treasury which has been accepted,” said Dr Sikosana.





“We have already submitted the key scale salary document to Treasury that they provide for an adjustment and it has concurred saying resources are available to cater for the adjustments presented in the request.”





According to Dr Sikosana, HSB has also noted the request by doctors to have their cost of living allowances adjusted for the last quarter of the year.



