SIKHALA : DR MAGOMBEYI WAS TORTURED

The truth of the matter is that Dr Mugomeyi was severely tortured and needs a strong support for him to be able to get over it and start to open up. I still remember in the the cells, Advocate Gabriel Shumba tried to persuade us not to say anything about our torture when we were being taken to Court. He was of the view that we will only say it after escaping to SA as soon as we are given bail. I strongly held a contrary view told him that we cannot keep quiet on such evil and savage torture that we went through. I also told him that it was irresponsible to run to SA and pronounce the torture if we fail to mention it here. I reminded him that we were going to fall foul as what happened to Basildon Peta after he announced his abduction and torture in SA. Basildon Peta pronounced his abduction and torture after boarder jumping into SA. The regime mauled him as a liar because he was threatened that if he discloses what happened to him he was going to be killed.