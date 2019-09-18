SELMOR IN BY PUBLIC DEMAND





SELMOR Mtukudzi, who had been left out of her late father’s birthday bash line-up, has now been included, likely due to public demand.





Ever since her father, Oliver, died, music lovers have developed an inclination for Selmor who has been trying hard to keep her father’s legacy alive. As such, fans have been demanding that she be included in all concerts held in honour of Tuku judging by the uproar each time she is left out.





Chipaz Promotions, organisers of the Tuku Memorial Concert which will also serve as a birthday bash for the artiste who would have turned 67 on September 22, said they had initially left Selmor out because she had another booking on the same day — September 27. But now that booking has been cancelled and she has been drafted in.





Patson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions said: “Selmor is now part of the show to celebrate the life of her father, the late Dr Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.





“Previously when we approached her, she said she was booked on the day. However, as fate would have it, she’s now part of the line-up as the show she had been set to perform in South Africa has been cancelled”.





Selmor was supposed to perform in Cape Town next Friday and Johannesburg next Saturday as part of her legacy concerts. According to her, the shows in South Africa have been cancelled because of the xenophobic violence in that country.





Chipaz said the addition of Selmor was a welcome development as it is a boost for the show.

“Selmor being on the line-up adds more weight to the show. Firstly, we’d like to commend her for agreeing to perform for free as this is a family (Tuku family) show. Secondly, her being on the line-up means that her fans will add numbers to those who’ll attend,” said Chipaz.





Headlining the celebrations at Glamis Arena will be South Africa’s Mi Casa, Zambia’s Amayenge and locals Alick Macheso, Winky D and Jah Prayzah. More performances will be from Zambia’s James Sakala, Souljah Love, Enzo Ishall, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits, Kinnah, Blot and Diana Samkange.



