PROBE INTO ROTTING DONATED IDAI FOOD





GOVERNMENT, through the Department of Civil Protection, has ordered the Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator’s office to prepare a detailed report following revelations that food items donated to Cyclone Idai victims were rotting in warehouses in Chimanimani East.





The development follows a report yesterday highlighting how the food donations had passed their consumption dates while locked up at Charter Hall and Nyahode District Union warehouses.





The Department of Civil Protection falls under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.





“We are waiting for a fully detailed report from the district and the administrator (Mr Edgars Seenza) will also give us more information,” said Department of Civil Protection director, Mr Nathan Nkomo.





“We have decentralised structures up to the provincial and district level. The provincial administrator must give us the inside story and we are waiting for a detailed report from Manicaland.”





Our Manicaland Bureau is reliably informed that some foodstuffs have either decayed or expired while locked up in the warehouses.





“Among the food items that have expired while in the warehouses awaiting distribution are the following: 30 tonnes of mealie meal, 1 850kg of corn soya blend, 1 150kg of plain flour, 500 x6 packets sugar beans and 1000kg of Maheu Instant,” a source said.





The 30 tonnes of mealie meal expired on September 7. The 1 150kg of plain flour expired on March 27, while the Maheu Instant donations passed consumption date on August 18.





ManicaPost news crew visited the warehouses on Tuesday but could not gain access as they were locked.





The keys to the warehouses are reportedly kept in the Chimanimani District Development Coordinator’s office.





On Wednesday, Mr Seenza confirmed receiving reports suggesting food donations were rotting in the warehouse but referred questions the District Coordinator, Mr John Misi, who was not reachable for a comment.





Chimanimani East legislator, Cde Joshua Sacco, also confirmed that perishables had rotted while some foodstuffs had expired. Herald



