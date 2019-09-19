POLITBURO SLAM DOCTOR'S ABDUCTION





The ZANU-PF Politburo yesterday criticised the alleged kidnapping of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi over the weekend, and called for security agencies to intensify investigations into the matter.





Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists after the Politburo meeting that it was sad that the barbaric act coincides with the visit to Zimbabwe of United Nations Special Rapporteur, Mr Clement Nyaletsossi Voule.





Mr Voule arrived in the country on Monday. Critically, the alleged kidnapping also comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly slated for New York next week, which President Mnangagwa is expected to attend.





This has raised suspicion among neutral observers that the alleged kidnap reports are well-timed to tarnish the country’s image.





Said Cde Khaya Moyo: “In cognisance of the ongoing alleged abduction reports the Politburo strongly condemns these imaginations, which are mainly coming to prominence to coincide with high level visitations to the country by prominent dignitaries and also at a time when international forums are being convened especially the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, next week.







“Zanu-PF implores strongly for law enforcement agents to relentlessly pursue the malcontents involved in these dastard deeds.”





The Politburo’s remarks come as the Zanu-PF youth wing suspects the MDC-Alliance and some Western embassies were behind the abduction of Dr Magombeyi, in a desperate bid to hurt the reputation of Government and the ruling party.





“As the Zanu-PF Youth League, we hope that Peter is safe and whoever has him, which we dare say is the MDC-A or one of the ever scheming embassies in particular the US Embassy, returns him to his family, friends, workmates and indeed the nation at large safe and sound with no injuries, and indeed to tell the real story of who took him.





“We know the MDC-A has trained militias, we also know they have torture houses which they lie are safe houses, and we also know that the MDC-A, that consorts with nations which imposed sanctions on us to blunt our recovery prospects, wants to inflict maximum damage by fair or foul means,” said Cde Togarepi.





He said Zanu PF youths were shocked that the US Embassy in Harare was wining and dining with the MDC-A, which he alleged to be a terrorist outfit.





“Look at the coincidence, history tells us that whenever we have an international engagement the attention seeking opposition always come up with antics,” he said.





Cde Togarepi said the merchants of evil and their evil machinations were destined to fail.





“We find it utterly disgusting that there are some elements who want to use the disappearance of Peter for political mileage, no, we should never sacrifice our conscious as a nation on the altar of expediency.



