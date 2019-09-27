PASTOR RAPES MAID





A MUTARE-based pastor (50) with one of the leading Pentecostal churches was last week arrested for allegedly raping his maid.





The pastor (name withheld) on Saturday appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Lazarus Murendo facing rape charges as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $1500 bail.





He will be back in the dock on September 22. Mr John Munyurwa prosecuted.





“On March 30, 2019 and during the night, the accused (allegedly) followed the maid to her room and forced her to lie on her back and had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.





“On September 7 2019, at around 12 midnight, the accused (allegedly) sneaked into the complainant’s room and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent,” said Mr Munyurwa.





A medical report confirmed that the victim was sexually abused. Police said the maid (name withheld) last week attempted to commit suicide by taking an overdose of painkillers mixed with rat poison.



