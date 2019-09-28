NEW WAVE OF DEMOS ON THE WAY : CHAMISA





MDC-A president Nelson Chamisa has threatened a new wave of demonstrations to ostensibly pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa into dialogue, which he hopes will lead to a power sharing agreement.





Addressing supporters at the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, Mr Chamisa said his party had the militant machinery to force the country to a standstill.





The new wave of demonstrations, he said, will be designed to prevent police from stopping them.





“What we want to show them is that aiwa isu hativharirwi ma-demonstrations. Tirikuda kuronga nyaya, asi strategy haitaurwi mu-stadium. But we are coming up with a strategy in your local authorities, in your local communities, where we will tell you about the way forward soon. . . What we are saying is let us go for national dialogue to see how we can resolve the situation in the country.”



