NEW FUNDING MODEL FOR COMMAND AGRICULTURE THIS YEAR

“We have approached various stakeholders to play their respective roles and we are in the process of receiving and distributing inputs to the farmers. So, funding has been availed for the coming 2019/2020 season though the approach this year is slightly varied from what we used to do. However, funding has already been put in place and acquisition of various inputs like fertilisers, chemicals and seed is already taking place and has taken place in some cases and farmers have started receiving inputs,” said the Minister.