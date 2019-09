MY HORROR IN JAIL IN SOUTH AFRICA

A Zimbabwean national who has been in a Pretoria jail with 16 of his fellow countrymen for being illegally in the country told the court Home Affairs was refusing their applications for asylum status.

Godknows Ndlovu said the refusal was simply because they were Zimbabweans.

He and his friends have been locked up under appalling conditions since August 8. He feared being raped and attacked in prison, and said a fellow inmate calls him “a lady from Zimbabwe”.