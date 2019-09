MY BOSS IS SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE : COP

A POLICE officer from Bulawayo, who brought pictures to court to prove that his superior was having an affair with his wife, got the shock of his life when his boss said it was mistaken identity as the woman in the picture just looked like his wife.

Mr Taurai Tapedzanyika, a police officer whose rank was not revealed in court, told West Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube, that he needed a protection order against Stanford Madzora, a Superintendent.

The magistrate said she would deliver her ruling on Monday.

Supt Madzora denied having an affair with Mr Tapedzanyika’s wife and said he is dating a woman who looks like his subordinate’s wife.