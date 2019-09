MUGABE'S DEATH DIVIDES ZIMBABWEANS

ZIMBABWEANS and political leaders from across the globe yesterday expressed mixed reactions to news of the death of former President Robert Mugabe, with some describing him as a judicious leader while others labelled him one of Africa’s worst dictators who overstayed in power and eventually ruined his legacy.

Last night, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Mugabe a national hero and said all the coming days would be set aside for mourning until the 95-year-old former Statesman is laid to rest.

Mugabe died yesterday morning at the age of 95 after being admitted at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore in April this year.

Friends and foes immediately took to social media to express their views, with some analysts saying his style of leadership spanning 37 years was loved and hated in equal measure.

Mugabe was toppled in a military coup at the height of the ruling Zanu PF party’s factional fights in November

2017 and immediately succeeded by his then deputy, Mnangagwa, following a nasty fallout.