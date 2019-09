MUGABE TO BE BURIED TODAY

It is understood that the decision to bury the remains of Cde Mugabe in his rural home was “somewhat abrupt” as the Government, family and Zvimba chiefs had consented to bury him at Heroes Acre. The Herald understands that South African opposition leader Julius Malema, who visited the country and had a three-hour closed-door meeting with the former First Lady, Mrs Grace Mugabe, influenced the decision to bury Cde Mugabe at Kutama.