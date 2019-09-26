MUGABE TO BE BURIED ON SATURDAY AS CHIEFS THREATEN BOYCOTT





Former president, Robert Mugabe will be buried on Saturday in Zvimba. Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said Government had been consistent from the beginning that it would respect the wishes of the family.





“The body of the late Mugabe left Harare for Zvimba, awaiting burial set for Saturday. The family indicated that they are happy with burial at Heroes Acre. We took them to identify the place and we agreed to have the mausoleum constructed. The two children Chatunga and Robert Jr were part of those who went to the site. Today they indicated that they want to go Zvimba and Government agreed,” said Cde Ziyambi.





He added that the party will be guided by the family programme. “We await communication from family on programme,” said Cde Ziyambi.





However, chiefs from Zvimba yesterday threatened to boycott the burial, insisting the former President will be buried as an ordinary person if buried in Zvimba.



