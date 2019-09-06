MUGABE MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY OF LEADING AND LEAVING : MDC

The MDC notes with sadness the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding leader, Mr. Robert Mugabe.







As a party that advances the ideals of the liberation struggle, we acknowledge Mr. Mugabe’s important role in laying the foundation of an independent Africa and an independent Zimbabwe.





Mr. Mugabe missed an opportunity of leading and leaving. He could have bowed out earlier and left the political scene in a more dignified manner than being stampeded out.





In 2008, Mr. Mugabe lost the election but he stayed on, through the influence of his sidekicks, some of whom have today become an albatross to the country.





We had our differences with him, particularly on the issue of respecting human rights and his failure to create a truly inclusive society that failed to place the country on a positive trajectory for growth.





In the true African value of ubuntu, we pay our condolences to the Mugabe family as we join the nation in mourning a founding African statesman.





May his soul rest in peace.



