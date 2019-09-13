MUGABE LEGACY BEING RESTORED : FAMILY





The legacy of former president, Robert Mugabe is now being restored after he was ousted in a coup, according to Leo Mugabe.





"This whole process is to restore his legacy after 17 November 2017. We are ready to do this so that the public can see this is the founding father of our nation and therefore the shrine should be different and show the respect the whole nation is bestowing on him," Leo Mugabe told the BBC.





He added that he took comfort in the way his uncle was being mourned, a sign, he said, that people continued to back Mr Mugabe's policies.





The family had earlier expressed shock at not having been consulted by the government about the funeral arrangements.





President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared Mr Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument.





Mr Mugabe's family is said to be bitter over him being ousted by his former ally Mr Mnangagwa two years ago.





Mr Mugabe fired Mr Mnangagwa in 2017, in what many believed was a way to prepare for his wife, Grace Mugabe, to succeed him.





Leo Mugabe said that the family knows it has to move on from the coup against his uncle.



